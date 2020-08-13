Education Minister Stephen Lecce is set to make an announcement at Queen's Park today, amid criticism over the province's back-to-school plan from parents and teachers alike.

At a press conference yesterday, Premier Doug Ford noted that Lecce may be addressing the plan for students to return to school in the fall. Ford said people shouldn't expect changes to the province's current plan, but did hint that the announcement will be "a good one."

Back-to-school plans during the COVID-19 pandemic have been criticized by parents, educators and medical professionals, particularly when it comes to class sizes.

In Ontario, Grades 4 through 8 will have no cap for the size of classes. Instead, the only stipulation is a maximum average of 24.5 students per class across each school board.

This would mean it's likely a child could be in a class with 30 other students or more.

On Tuesday teachers and parent groups held a protest at Queen's Park to address the class size issue, as well as draw attention to the sometimes poor ventilation in older Toronto schools that could exacerbate the crowding concerns.

The Ministry of Education is looking into the concerns over ventilation for some schools, said Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, at a press conference Thursday.

Parents and teacher coalitions at Wednesday's protest asked the province for $3 billion in funding to allow for smaller class sizes and updated ventilation systems.

Both Ford and Lecce have stated that physical distancing may not always be possible and have encouraged parents to opt for online learning if they are concerned for their children's safety.

In a report of recommendations for back-to-school planning published in July by SickKids hospital, it's recommended that smaller class sizes be a "priority strategy".

However, the report notes there is "limited evidence" on what to base the maximum class size numbers on as it depends on other factors like the size of the classrooms and if non-traditional spaces, like outdoor classrooms, are being used.