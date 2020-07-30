Manslaughter charges laid against hospital guards involved in death of Danielle Stephanie Warriner

Two hospital guards involved in an altercation that led to death of Danielle Stephanie Warriner have been charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death, CBC News has learned.

The development comes two weeks after a coroner's report revealed Stephanie, as she was known to her family, had been "sitting calmly" in the lobby at Toronto General Hospital, when she was approached by guards and "forcefully" restrained.

The report also showed a security camera was "purposely turned away" for more than two minutes as guards restrained the 43-year-old, who never regained consciousness and died 16 days later.

Now, two of the four guards involved now are facing criminal charges. CBC News has learned from a police source that the guards had no authority to physically engage with Stephanie without first telling her she was under arrest.

There is no word on any charges against the guard who moved the camera away.

CBC News has reached out to police for official comment and is awaiting a response.

"I'm heartbroken but I feel vindicated. And I pray that justice will be served," Stephanie's sister, Denise Warriner, said through tears.

'My sister can have some peace'

"It's a massive step forward. It's an acknowledgement," she said. "It allows me to believe that my sister can have some peace."

Stephanie was the younger of the two sisters — sensitive, spunky and wore her heart on her sleeve. Over the years, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, struggled with substance abuse and also suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD, associated with smoking.

In March, after a break-up, Stephanie found herself living in a shelter. The next month, she was diagnosed with COVID-19, leading to a series of admissions to Toronto General.

As Denise Warriner's fight for answers continues, she finds herself again in the role of Stephanie's bodyguard, as she was when they were kids — only this time, her sister no longer here to ask for help. 'I was her protector,' she recalled to CBC News. (Chris Glover/CBC)

After a series of negative COVID-19 tests, she returned to the hospital on May 10 with a cough and shortness of breath, appearing confused.

The coroner's report into her death revealed that on May 11, Stephanie left the emergency department to get something to eat. She was sitting "calmly" in the lobby at 6:38 a.m., the report says, when she was approached by several guards — one of whom confronted her "from up close," resulting in a yelling match.

"This female guard then forcefully lifts her out of the chair into a standing position before walking her a few feet over and forcing her face first with a lot of strength against a wall," says the report, which drew from witness statements, a police summary and a human resources investigation by the hospital.

Another guard then steps in and the two wind up on the floor with Stephanie, the report says.

Family not contacted for 11 days

What happens over the next isn't captured on camera. A security guard watching the incident "purposely turned away" the camera for a period of approximately two and a half minutes.

By the time Stephanie is back in the camera's sight, she is slumped over in wheel chair, being pushed into a service elevator.

It took 11 days for the hospital to contact her family. All the while, Stephanie's sister had no idea what had happened, believing she was missing.

The coroner's report into her death concludes Stephanie died of a brain injury resulting from a lack of oxygen "due to restraint asphyxia following struggle and exertion," with her underlying COPD a possible contributor. The combination of pressure to her chest, while lying on her stomach along with exertion during the incident could have led her to stop breathing, it notes.

As first reported by CBC News earlier this year, two hospital staff were let go by University Health Network as a result of the incident and two others were subjected to "internal disciplinary action."

What form of discipline was issued, a spokesperson for UHN, of which Toronto General is a part, has not said.