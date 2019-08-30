Woman convicted in Stefanie Rengel killing set to appear before parole board

A young woman who pressured her boyfriend into killing his teenage ex more than a decade ago is set to appear before the Parole Board of Canada today.

Melissa Todorovic last appeared before the board in November, when she was granted six months of day parole.

At the time, the board said Todorovic had made progress in understanding what led her to orchestrate the 2008 killing of 14-year-old Stefanie Rengel, who she saw as a romantic rival.

The panel said Todorovic had worked on addressing her emotions and relationship patterns, and found her remorse for the killing appeared genuine.

It said, however, that Todorovic should expect to remain in counselling for a long time and required her to report any relationship with men to her parole officer.

Todorovic was convicted of first-degree murder in 2009 for ordering the slaying of Rengel, a Toronto teen who had become the focus of her intense jealousy even though the two had never met.