Woman airlifted to hospital after head-on crash in Markham

Four people were badly injured in a head-on crash in Markham on Wednesday morning, according to Toronto police.

The collision occurred near the corner of Steeles Avenue E. and Sewells Road shortly before 6 .a.m., police said.

One of the people involved, a woman in her 50s, had to be extricated from her vehicle by Toronto Fire. She was airlifted by an Ornge air ambulance to a downtown trauma centre. Her injuries were described as "critical."

Three other people, all men in the 50s, were transported to hospital with serious injuries, according to Toronto police Sgt. Brett Moore.

The area is currently closed to traffic as police investigate.