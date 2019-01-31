Steam leak at Ryerson University closes several buildings, cancels classes

A steam leak between two of Ryerson University's primary buildings forced the school to cancel multiple labs and classes on Thursday.

Classes in the following buildings are closed all day as the university works to fix the leak:

Eric Palin Hall (EPH).

Sally Horsfall Eaton (SHE).

the Architecture building (ARC).

Monetary Times (MON).

Kerr Hall East (KHE).

Staff and faculty who work in those buildings have been asked to stay home today, as well.

The school says it became aware of a steam leak in the pipes between KHE and ARC, running under Church Street, which caused a power outage in KHE.

Students and staff are asked to monitor ryerson.ca for updates.