Man in 40s in critical condition after being struck by vehicle near St. Clair and Weston

A man believed to be in his 40s is critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto's west end.

The pedestrian was hit just before 6 a.m. in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Weston Road, police say.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, according to paramedics. No one else was injured in the collision.

The westbound lanes of St Clair Avenue West are closed at Weston Road, but regular streetcar service has resumed.

Police are investigating the collision and have yet to determine if any charges will be laid.