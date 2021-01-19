Police searching for suspect and vehicle in YMCA instructor's shooting

Toronto police announced Tuesday that officers are searching for a man and a vehicle in connection with the shooting death of Shane Shannon Stanford in the Lawrence Manor neighbourhood last October.

Det. Michael McGinn asked for the public's help at a news conference this morning.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid 20s, with a light brown complexion, approximately five feet, ten inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark-coloured jacket with maroon coloured "KAPPA" track pants and black shoes, police say.

McGinn couldn't provide a motive in connection with the case, saying police are open to the possibility that the shooting was "in relation to the area," adding that it is still under investigation.

"Shane himself was not targeted specifically as an individual," McGinn said.

Police say Stanford, 33, was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in the area of Regina and Khedive avenues at around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 7. He was found dead behind the wheel of an Acura sedan. Stanford was a beloved instructor at a Toronto YMCA, and was mourned at a candelight vigil in the days after his death.

"Shane lived in the area and was simply returning home from work," McGinn said.

Police say they are looking for this man in connection with the case. (Toronto Police Service)

A 27-year-old Toronto man and a 17-year-old girl, also from Toronto, are already facing charges linked to the death. The man has been charged with first-degree murder, while the teen has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Police say they are also looking for a car in connection with the case: a white 2005-2006 Nissan Infiniti G35 four-door with a sunroof and tinted windows, gold-coloured rims and gold trim under the driver and passenger doors. It also has scratches rear of the right bumper, and was sold in the days after the shooting, police say.

McGinn said Standford's family is doing "as well as can be expected, given the circumstances.

"Mr. Stamford was a very good man, and a good person ... it's a tragic loss."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.