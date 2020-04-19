2 men injured in separate stabbings in Toronto early Sunday

Two people were injured in two separate stabbings early Sunday, according to Toronto police.

Shortly after midnight, officers found one man chasing another around their police cruiser said Const. David Hopkinson. The officers had just finished another investigation near Dundas and Sherbourne streets, he said, so the timing was a "fortunate coincidence."

Police said one of the men had a stab wound, and arrested a suspect, Hopkinson said.

The victim was brought to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Man seriously injured by Caledonia Road and Eglinton Ave.

A few hours later, passersby noticed a seriously injured man on the ground near Caledonia Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

They called emergency services around 5:30 A.M. thinking he had been hit by a car, Hopkinson said.

Police officers, however, determined he was stabbed.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, however his life is no longer considered in danger, Hopkinson said.

Police believe the stabbing happened in a nearby building. They are still looking for a suspect.