3 dead after multiple stabbings in Toronto

Three people were killed in two separate stabbings in Toronto late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

The first incident happened around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue.

According to police, two men were stabbed. One was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Then at 1:43 a.m. Wednesday, police got reports of stabbings at an apartment building at 27 Bergamot Avenue in Etobicoke.

Officers arrived to find two people dead inside a unit. Another person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

No further information about the victims in either incident was provided.