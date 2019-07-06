Suspect sought after man seriously hurt in Yonge-Dundas Square stabbing
Victim suffered wounds to his upper body, suspect last seen heading to subway
Toronto police are looking for a male suspect after a man in his 20s suffered serious injuries in a stabbing at Yonge and Dundas Square on Friday night.
Emergency crews were called to the square at 9:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man with stab wounds to his upper body, but he was conscious and breathing.
The man was taken in serious but non-life-threatening condition to a trauma centre, Toronto paramedics said on Saturday.
Police blocked off the intersection as officers investigated but the roads have since been reopened.
Officers are looking for a suspect described as male, in his 20s, wearing a blue hooded shirt and multi-coloured pants. He was last seen going to the southbound subway platform at Dundas station.
Stabbing: Dundas Square<br>-suspect description: male, black, 20's, long sleeve blue hooded shirt, multi colored pants<br>- last seen going to southbound platform of subway<br>Info?, call 9-1-1 and refer to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1254948?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1254948</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TPS52Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPS52Div</a> ^ka—@TPSOperations