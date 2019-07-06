Suspect sought after man seriously hurt in Yonge-Dundas Square stabbing

Toronto police are looking for a male suspect after a man in his 20s suffered serious injuries in a stabbing at Yonge and Dundas Square on Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the square at 9:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man with stab wounds to his upper body, but he was conscious and breathing.

The man was taken in serious but non-life-threatening condition to a trauma centre, Toronto paramedics said on Saturday.

Police blocked off the intersection as officers investigated but the roads have since been reopened.

Officers are looking for a suspect described as male, in his 20s, wearing a blue hooded shirt and multi-coloured pants. He was last seen going to the southbound subway platform at Dundas station.