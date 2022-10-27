Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
1 arrested after 1 critically wounded in stabbing at Whitby, Ont. motel

A male has been arrested after a stabbing at a Whitby, Ont. motel has left a person in life-threatening condition on Thursday, police say.

Police in Durham Region says the stabbing happened at a Motel 6

Durham police say they are investigating an afternoon stabbing that has critically injured one person. A male is in custody. (Durham Regional Police/Twitter)

The stabbing happened at Motel 6 at 165 Consumers Rd., according to the Durham Regional Police Service. Police were called to the scene at 3:07 p.m.

Paramedics took the victim to a Toronto trauma centre.

 

