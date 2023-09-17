Man suffers serious injuries after stabbing at Victoria Park subway station

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed at Toronto's Victoria Park subway station on Sunday evening, city police and paramedics say.

Police responded to a call around 6:20 p.m. that someone had been stabbed in the torso in the bus bay area of the east-end station, according to a social media post from police.

Paramedics say a man in his 50s was taken to hospital in stable condition but noted his injuries could become life-threatening.

Police say a suspect — described as a man in his 20s who is about five feet two inches and wearing yellow shoes — fled the scene.

As of around 6:40 p.m., buses and trains were not stopping at the station, the Toronto Transit Commission said on social media. Buses are being diverted to Main Street station.

The stabbing marks the second attack at a TTC station's bus bay in as many days. On Saturday evening, a police officer was taken to hospital after being assaulted in the bus bay of Kipling station, on the city's west side.