Man seriously injured in stabbing aboard TTC subway near Eglinton Station

A man has serious injuries after he was stabbed on a TTC subway car near Eglinton Station Thursday, Toronto police say.

The stabbing shut down service on Line 1 between Lawrence and Davisville stations, with shuttle buses deployed to replace the subway trains. Meanwhile all bus service at Eglinton Station was redirected to St. Clair, the transit agency said.

Police were called about the incident shortly after 12:20 p.m. The victim, described only as an adult male by police, was taken to hospital with "possible life-threatening injuries."

Police described a suspect as about five-feet, eleven-inches tall, bald, wearing a green hoodie, black pants and black and gold sunglasses.

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing or has information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact police.