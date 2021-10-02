Man arrested after man seriously injured in stabbing on TTC bus

Toronto police have arrested a man after another man was seriously injured in a stabbing on a TTC bus on Saturday afternoon.

The stabbing happened in the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue. Officers were called to the area at 2:15 p.m. Police have not identified on which bus route the stabbing occurred.

Police said the victim had been stabbed several times. Toronto paramedics took him to a trauma centre in an emergency run.

Officers searched the area and have taken another man into custody.

The victim's age has not been released.