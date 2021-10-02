Man arrested after man seriously injured in stabbing on TTC bus
Toronto police have arrested a man after another man was seriously injured in a stabbing on a TTC bus on Saturday afternoon.
Stabbing happened in area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue
The stabbing happened in the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue. Officers were called to the area at 2:15 p.m. Police have not identified on which bus route the stabbing occurred.
Police said the victim had been stabbed several times. Toronto paramedics took him to a trauma centre in an emergency run.
Officers searched the area and have taken another man into custody.
The victim's age has not been released.