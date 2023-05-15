Man dead after stabbing near Yorkville

A man has died in hospital after he was stabbed in a laneway on Monday afternoon, Toronto police say.

The man was stabbed just after 4 p.m. in a laneway near Charles Street and Yonge Street, according to police.

The suspect is still at large and police don't know yet if it was a random attack or if there is any threat to public safety, Const. Laura Brabant told CBC Toronto.

The suspect is 6 feet tall, wearing blue jeans, a grey windbreaker, red backpack and dark shoes, according to police.