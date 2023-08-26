Man dead after being stabbed in Toronto's east end

A man has died after being stabbed in Toronto's east end Saturday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Police say they were called to the area of Woodbine Avenue and O'Connor Drive around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, where they found the man suffering from life-threatening injuries. Paramedics transported the man to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a social media post police said a suspect is in custody.

According to paramedics, the man was in his 40s.