1 arrested after 2 seriously injured in stabbing at Toronto high school

Toronto police have arrested a male accused of stabbing two people at a high school on Tuesday afternoon.

The victims were seriously injured. One was described as very seriously injured and unconscious when found. Toronto paramedics are taking both to hospital.

Police said the stabbing happened during a fight on the grounds of Victoria Park Collegiate Institute, near Victoria Park Avenue and Parkwoods Village Drive. Officers were called to the school shortly after 3 p.m.

The high school is now in a hold and secure position as police investigate.

Police have not released the ages of the alleged attacker and the victims.

According to police, there are no outstanding suspects and no danger to the local community.