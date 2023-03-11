Content
1 person dead, another arrested after stabbing at Toronto banquet hall

Toronto police were called to a banquet hall near Highway 27 and Steeles Ave. West for reports of gunfire shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Stabbing took place in the area of banquet hall near Highway 27 and Steeles Avenue West

Toronto police were called to a banquet hall near Highway 27 and Steeles Avenue West for reports of gunfire shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday. (Robert Krbavac/CBC)

One person is dead after an altercation in Toronto's west end.

Toronto police were called to a banquet hall near Highway 27 and Steeles Avenue West for reports of gunfire shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Multiple shots were heard, and when officers arrived, they found a person with stab wounds they believed to be related to the incident.

The victim was rushed to hospital, where they died of their injuries.

One person was arrested and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Toronto Police Homicide Unit.

