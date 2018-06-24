New
Boy, 16, seriously injured in stabbing in Upper Beaches
A 16-year-old was seriously injured in a stabbing in Toronto's Upper Beaches neighbourhood early Sunday, paramedics say.
The stabbing occurred near Kingston Road and Main Street early Sunday
A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a stabbing in Toronto's Upper Beaches neighbourhood early Sunday, paramedics say.
The boy was rushed to a trauma centre, according to Sandra McLeod, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services.
Paramedics were called to the scene near Kingston Road and Main Street at 1:32 a.m.
Toronto police were not available for comment.