Boy, 16, seriously injured in stabbing in Upper Beaches

New

A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a stabbing in Toronto's Upper Beaches neighbourhood early Sunday, paramedics say. (CBC)

A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a stabbing in Toronto's Upper Beaches neighbourhood early Sunday, paramedics say.

The boy was rushed to a trauma centre, according to Sandra McLeod, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services.

Paramedics were called to the scene near Kingston Road and Main Street at 1:32 a.m.

Toronto police were not available for comment.

