Suspect shot by police after woman stabbed in Scarborough home
The suspect and victim have been rushed to hospital
A man has been shot by police following a stabbing incident in Scarborough.
Toronto police said they received reports at around 2:33 p.m. of a woman stabbed at a home near Midland Avenue and Kingston Road.
Police say the injuries are serious.
The suspect was shot by police. The suspect and victim have both been taken to hospital.
A child was in the home at the time, who is now okay, police say.
STABBING:<br>Midland Av + Kingston Rd<br>2:33pm<br>- Reports of a woman stabbed at a residence<br>- Injuries serious<br>- Suspect still in house , child in house<br>- Police are on scene<br>- Man shot by police<br>- Child ok<br>- both transported to hospital<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1559210?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1559210</a><br>^lb—@TPSOperations