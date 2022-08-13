Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Suspect shot by police after woman stabbed in Scarborough home

A man has been shot by police following a stabbing incident in Scarborough.

The suspect and victim have been rushed to hospital

CBC News ·
Toronto police were at the scene of a stabbing at a home near Midland Avenue and Kingston Road on Saturday afternoon. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

A man has been shot by police following a stabbing incident in Scarborough.

Toronto police said they received reports at around 2:33 p.m. of a woman stabbed at a home near Midland Avenue and Kingston Road.

Police say the injuries are serious.

The suspect was shot by police. The suspect and victim have both been taken to hospital.

A child was in the home at the time, who is now okay, police say.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now