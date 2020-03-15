Skip to Main Content
Man dead after stabbing in apartment in Toronto's west end, 1 arrested
Toronto·New

A man has died after a stabbing at a west-end Toronto apartment early Sunday.

Toronto police say the death is now a homicide

Police were called to an apartment at 6:08 a.m. (James Morrison-Collato/CBC)

Toronto police said a suspect was arrested at the scene.

The stabbing happened near Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West. Toronto police were called to the scene at about 6:08 a.m.

Toronto paramedics said the man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he died later.

The homicide unit is now investigating. 

Anyone with information is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Police are now investigating the incident as a homicide, after the victim died in hospital later Sunday morning. (James Morrison-Collato/CBC)
