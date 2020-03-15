Man dead after stabbing in apartment in Toronto's west end, 1 arrested

A man has died after a stabbing at a west-end Toronto apartment early Sunday.

Toronto police said a suspect was arrested at the scene.

The stabbing happened near Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West. Toronto police were called to the scene at about 6:08 a.m.

Toronto paramedics said the man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he died later.

STABBING Update - A man was arrested at the scene. The <a href="https://twitter.com/TPSHomicide?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPSHomicide</a> Unit have been contacted and have taken over this investigation. <a href="https://twitter.com/TPS13Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPS13Div</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO538385?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO538385</a> ^CdK<a href="https://t.co/gR0LL9jAVu">https://t.co/gR0LL9jAVu</a> —@TPSOperations

The homicide unit is now investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers.