Man arrested after another man stabbed in Scarborough building

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with an early morning stabbing in a Scarborough building that injured another man on Monday.

The stabbing occurred in the area of Markham Road and Tuxedo Court, north of Ellesmere Road. Police were called to the building shortly before 2 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim. Initially, his injuries were thought to be serious. They are now considered to be non-life-threatening.

Police found the suspect after a brief search. No charges have been laid.

Const. David Hopkinson, a spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said the investigation is ongoing.