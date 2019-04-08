Skip to Main Content
Man arrested after another man stabbed in Scarborough building
Toronto·New

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with an early morning stabbing in a Scarborough building that injured another man on Monday.

Stabbing occurred in area of Markham Road and Tuxedo Court early Monday

CBC News ·
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing that injured a man in a Scarborough building early Monday. Officers have arrested another man after a search. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

The stabbing occurred in the area of Markham Road and Tuxedo Court, north of Ellesmere Road. Police were called to the building shortly before 2 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim. Initially, his injuries were thought to be serious. They are now considered to be non-life-threatening.

Police found the suspect after a brief search. No charges have been laid.

Const. David Hopkinson, a spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said the investigation is ongoing.

