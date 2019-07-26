27-year-old man stabbed multiple times at opening night of Beaches Jazz Festival

Police are searching for a suspect after a 27-year-old man was stabbed multiple times at the opening night of the Beaches Jazz Festival.

The incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. near the corner of Queen Street E. and Hammersmith Avenue, as the first evening of the annual event was coming to a close.

The victim was stabbed in the abdomen, police said. He managed to stumble away from his attacker and alert firefighters, who administered first aid.

The man was taken to hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

The suspect is described as a male in his late teens to early 20s and about five-feet, eight-inches tall. He was wearing a button-down black shirt tucked into blue jeans and black shoes at the time, police said.

Officers who responded to the stabbing spoke to several witnesses and also canvassed the area for possible security footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police's 55 Division or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

Police already planned to have an increased presence in the area during the festival and will reassess if more officers are required throughout the weekend, a constable told CBC Toronto.