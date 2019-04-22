Man in serious condition after stabbing at Queen and Jarvis
Police in downtown Toronto are looking for the public's help in their search for a suspect after a man was sent to hospital in serious condition with stab wounds.
The incident happened near Moss Park at Queen Street East and Jarvis Street around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, police said.
The victim approached paramedics who were at the scene for another incident. He was transported to a trauma centre with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as a white male, 5'9'', with a medium build. He was wearing all black clothing and reportedly fled on foot into Moss Park.
