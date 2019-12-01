2 arrested after 1 seriously injured in stabbing in Parkdale backyard

Toronto police have arrested a man and a woman after another man was repeatedly stabbed and seriously injured in a Parkdale backyard early Sunday.

The victim was taken to hospital in an emergency run initially with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to Toronto paramedics.

He was in and out of consciousness. Officers on scene performed first aid.

His injuries are now considered serious and his condition has been upgraded to non-life-threatening, according to Toronto police's 14 Division.

The stabbing happened in the area of King Street and Wilson Park Road, east of Roncesvalles Avenue. Emergency crews were called to the backyard at about 1 a.m.

Police said the woman now in custody was allegedly armed with a butcher knife. She fled the scene but was arrested later.

The investigation is ongoing, police added.