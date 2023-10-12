Content
Boy, 15, seriously injured in stabbing outside Scarborough school

A 15-year-old boy is in serious condition after being stabbed outside a school in Scarborough, police and paramedics say.

Police say 2 suspects are in custody

Emergency crews were called to the area of Midland Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East for reports that a student was attacked and stabbed outside the school. (Robert Krbavac/CBC)

A 15-year-old boy is in serious condition after being stabbed outside a school in Scarborough Thursday afternoon, police and paramedics say.

Police said the stabbing happened just before 1:30 p.m. outside David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute.

Emergency crews were called to the Midland Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area with reports that a student was attacked and stabbed outside the school.

Paramedics said the teenager was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but he is expected to survive.

Police say they have two suspects in custody.

