Man in custody after 3 injured, 1 critically, in North York stabbing

Toronto police say a man is in custody after a stabbing in a North York home that left three people injured, including one critically, on Monday night.

The stabbing happened in a home in the area of Nymark Avenue and Goodview Road, near Don Mills Road West and Sheppard Avenue East.

Police and paramedics were called to the residence at about 8:50 p.m.

Toronto paramedics took a man to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. Two other people, a woman and a man, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said they located a man with a knife and that person has been arrested. Officers also recovered the knife used in the stabbing.

A handful of ambulances attended the scene. The home has been sealed off and was behind yellow police tape on Monday night.