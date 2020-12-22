Skip to Main Content
Man in custody after 3 injured, 1 critically, in North York stabbing

Toronto police say a man is in custody after a stabbing in a North York home that left three people injured, including one critically, on Monday night.

Paramedics took a man to hospital in life-threatening condition

CBC News ·
Three people were injured in a stabbing at a North York home on Monday night. One, a man, is in life-threatening condition. A man is in custody and the knife has been recovered. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

The stabbing happened in a home in the area of Nymark Avenue and Goodview Road, near Don Mills Road West and Sheppard Avenue East. 

Police and paramedics were called to the residence at about 8:50 p.m.

Toronto paramedics took a man to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. Two other people, a woman and a man, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said they located a man with a knife and that person has been arrested. Officers also recovered the knife used in the stabbing.

A handful of ambulances attended the scene. The home has been sealed off and was behind yellow police tape on Monday night.

 

 

