Man rushed to hospital after Saturday morning stabbing
Paramedics called to Markham and Ellesmere roads at 6:50 a.m.
A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough Saturday morning, Toronto police and paramedics say.
Paramedics say they were called to Markham and Ellesmere roads just before 7 a.m.
Toronto Police say they were on scene with the K9 unit, and that the suspect described two male suspects.
The victim was brought to a trauma centre in serious condition, paramedics say.
STABBING: (UPDATE)<br>Markham Rd and Ellesmere Rd<br>- victim transported to hospital by emergency run<br>- suspects described: <br>1. male, blk, 5'8", blk short hair, full beard, brn pants, brn jacket, wht shoes<br>2. male, blk, med build, unknown clothing<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1231702?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1231702</a><br>^ep2—@TPSOperations