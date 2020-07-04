Skip to Main Content
Man rushed to hospital after Saturday morning stabbing
Paramedics say they were called to Markham and Ellesmere roads for a reported stabbing at 6:50 a.m. Saturday.

Toronto Police say a man was rushed to hospital after a reported stabbing at Markam and Ellesmere roads. (David Donnelly/CBC)

A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough Saturday morning, Toronto police and paramedics say.

Paramedics say they were called to Markham and Ellesmere roads just before 7 a.m. 

Toronto Police say they were on scene with the K9 unit, and that the suspect described two male suspects.

The victim was brought to a trauma centre in serious condition, paramedics say.

