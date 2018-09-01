Skip to Main Content
Man in his 20s in life-threatening condition after stabbing downtown

A man in his 20s was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in downtown Toronto early Saturday.

The stabbing occurred on Spadina Avenue north of Queen Street West

A man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre with stab wounds following an early morning stabbing in downtown Toronto on Saturday. He was in life-threatening condition. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Toronto paramedics were called to the scene on Spadina Avenue and Sullivan Street, north of Queen Street West, at 3:47 a.m.

The man was found outside with more than one stab wound, according to Dave Viljakainen, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services.

His current condition is not known. 

Toronto police are investigating. 

