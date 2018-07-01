Man in his 20s dead after stabbing in Toronto's east end

A man in his 20s has died following a stabbing early Sunday in Toronto's east end, police say.

Paramedics were called to the scene near Danforth and Greenwood avenues at about 3:45 a.m., according to Dan Hunter, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services.

Toronto police say two men exited a TTC bus where a fight broke out and one of the men then stabbed the other multiple times.

The man suffering from stab wounds was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police say the man was pronounced dead later Sunday morning.

The suspect was last seen running eastbound on Danforth Avenue, according to police. He is described as white male in his 20s with a skinny build who was wearing all black clothing.

Toronto police's homicide unit has taken over the investigation, now considered the city's 51st homicide of the year.