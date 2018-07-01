Man in his 20s critically injured in stabbing in Toronto's east end

A man in his 20s was critically injured early Sunday in a stabbing in Toronto's east end, paramedics say.

Paramedics were called to Danforth and Greenwood Avenues at about 3:45 a.m., according to Dan Hunter, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services.

The man, suffering from stab wounds, was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Toronto police are investigating.