Man in life-threatening condition after possible stabbing in west end

A man is in hospital in life-threatening condition after a possible stabbing in the west end on Sunday, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to Old Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West shortly after 1 p.m.

When police and paramedics arrived, they found a man outside on the street, suffering from injuries believed to be stab wounds.

Paramedics rushed the man to hospital.

The stabbing was one of two on Sunday, according to Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

In the second incident, police were called to a streetcar near Queen Street West and Roncesvalles Avenue just after 3 p.m. for a man who had been stabbed.

The man may have tried to board the streetcar when police were called, Hopkinson said.

When officers arrived, they found the man near the streetcar with serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital in serious condition through an emergency run.

No suspect information was released in that incident either.