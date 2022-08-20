Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Scarborough

A man is in life-threatening condition after he was stabbed in the lobby of a building in Scarborough on Saturday, police say.

The stabbing happened in the area of Kingston Road and Glen Everest Road. Police were called to the scene at about 11:40 a.m.

Toronto paramedics rushed the man to a trauma centre. His current condition has not been released.

Police have taped off the scene as officers continue to investigate.

There's no word on suspects.