Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Scarborough
A man is in life-threatening condition after he was stabbed in the lobby of a building in Scarborough on Saturday, police say.
Stabbing happened in lobby of building near Kingston and Glen Everest roads, police say
The stabbing happened in the area of Kingston Road and Glen Everest Road. Police were called to the scene at about 11:40 a.m.
Toronto paramedics rushed the man to a trauma centre. His current condition has not been released.
Police have taped off the scene as officers continue to investigate.
There's no word on suspects.