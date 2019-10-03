Victim in fatal stabbing near St. Andrew station ID'd, 2nd-degree murder charge laid

Toronto police have identified the victim in a fatal stabbing near a busy downtown intersection Wednesday night as 62-year-old Thomas Denney.

A 38-year-old man of no fixed address has now been charged with second-degree murder.

Police were called to the area of King Street West and University Avenue around 10:40 p.m. for reports of "an altercation" that led to one man being stabbed, Duty Insp. Darren Alldrit told reporters at the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Alldrit said.

A male suspect was identified and located "a short distance away," according to Alldrit. Police later confirmed the victim and suspect knew one another.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.