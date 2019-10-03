Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing downtown, 1 arrested

A man is in life-threatening condition after he was stabbed in downtown Toronto on Wednesday night, police say.

One person is in custody.

The stabbing happened at King Street West and University Avenue. Police were called to the intersection shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said they rushed the man to a trauma centre.

Police have not released the victim's age.

Four Emergency Task Force officers went into St. Andrew's subway station and the station was evacuated.

No suspect information was available.