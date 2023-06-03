5 teen boys face charges in Kennedy station stabbing, Toronto police say

Five teenage boys have been arrested and charged following a stabbing at Kennedy station Friday night, Toronto police say.

The stabbing happened on the southbound subway platform at Kennedy station during an altercation between six people according to police. Officers were called to the station at about 8:15 p.m.

On arrival, police found a man with two stab wounds. He was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police said all suspects fled the scene after the alleged stabbing.

In a news release Saturday morning, police said five teen boys have been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing. Two of the boys are 14 years old, police say. A 12-year-old, 13-year-old and 15 year old were also charged. None of their identities can be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

They all face one count of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and disguise with intent.

All five are due to appear in court Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.