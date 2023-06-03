Stabbing at Kennedy station leaves man in life-threatening condition

A man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after a stabbing at Kennedy station on Friday night, Toronto police say.

Police said the stabbing happened on TTC property but it's not clear exactly where in the station it took place. Officers were called to the station at about 8:15 p.m.

The man was taken to a trauma centre.

Const. Alex Li, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said multiple people are involved.

The suspects fled. No other details have been released.