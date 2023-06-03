Content
Stabbing at Kennedy station leaves man in life-threatening condition

A man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after a stabbing at Kennedy station on Friday night, Toronto police say.

Multiple people are involved, Toronto police say

Kennedy Station signage and entrance on a sunny winter day. Scarborough RT (Rapid Transit), Line 3 Taken on February 9, 2021
Toronto police are investigating after a stabbing critically injured a man at Kennedy station on Friday night. (Grant Linton/CBC)

Police said the stabbing happened on TTC property but it's not clear exactly where in the station it took place. Officers were called to the station at about 8:15 p.m. 

The man was taken to a trauma centre. 

Const. Alex Li, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said multiple people are involved.

The suspects fled. No other details have been released.

 

