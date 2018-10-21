Man dead, man arrested after stabbing inside Kennedy station

The TTC reopened Kennedy subway station on Line 2 early Sunday after a fatal stabbing inside the station left one man dead on Saturday night.

One man is under arrest.

Toronto police shut down the subway station, Line 3 and parts of Line 2 to allow officers to investigate. Subway and the Scarborough RT service resumed on Sunday, according to the TTC.

Police were called to the station, near Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East, at 5:45 p.m. for a report that two males were fighting and one had been stabbed.

Toronto police officers shut down Kennedy station following the fatal stabbing. (Ivan Arsovski/CBC)

The victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition via an emergency run, where he was later pronounced dead, police and paramedics said.

Police said the stabbing occurred inside the station and officers arrested a man in the parking lot.

The victim's name and age were not available.

Detectives from Toronto's homicide squad have taken over the investigation.

On Saturday evening, there was no service between Warden and Kennedy stations for hours. Several bus routes also took detours to Warden station as police investigated.

TTC buses stopped to pick up passengers at Kennedy station via the passenger pick up and drop off as police began closing the station. (Ivan Arsovski/CBC)

Toronto Police investigators have cleared <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TTC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TTC</a> Kennedy Station to re-open for regular service this morning at 8 a.m. —@TTCStuart