Fatal stabbing incident forces closure of Line 3, parts of Line 2

Toronto police say they have made an arrest after a fatal stabbing incident at Kennedy subway station that shut down Line 3 and parts of Line 2 Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called on scene at 5:45 p.m. where police learned that two males were fighting and one was stabbed.

The victim was taken to hospital via an emergency run, where he was later pronounced dead, police say.

The incident happened inside of the station, and the arrest was made in the parking lot, according to police.

Toronto police's homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

TTC closures and detours

The TTC says that there is no service on Line 3 and on Line 2 between Warden and Kennedy stations due to the incident.

Shuttle buses will be made available for passengers. While police say Kennedy station is closed, the TTC says buses are stopping at the station via the passenger pick up and drop off.

Several bus routes are also detouring to Warden station because of the security incident.