Toronto police have arrested three young people after a 14-year-old girl was seriously injured in a stabbing in the city's east end on Tuesday night.

The stabbing happened in a building on Dawes Road near Victoria Park Avenue. Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after 7 p.m.

Toronto paramedics took the injured teen to hospital with four stab wounds, according to Const. Laura Brabant, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

The girl is believed to be in non-life-threatening condition.

Police located the three suspects nearby and took them into custody, she added.

There is no word yet on charges.

Officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and trying to piece together what led to the stabbing.