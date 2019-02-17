2 people injured in overnight stabbing in Etobicoke

Two people — a man and a woman — were injured in a stabbing incident in Etobicoke overnight, Toronto police say.

Around 2 a.m. on Monday, police were called to the area of Albion Road and Kipling Avenue for reports that a man and woman were stabbed in a residence in the area.

Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said the victims, who were known to each other, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sidhu said police are looking for a suspect but investigators have provided no information about the person being sought.