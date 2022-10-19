Classes at Gledhill Junior Public School moved after young woman stabbed on East Danforth

Classes at an East Danforth elementary school have been moved to another school Wednesday after a stabbing nearby left a young woman with life-threatening injuries and closed roads in the area.

"Due to an ongoing police investigation in the immediate area of Gledhill PS that has resulted in road closures, the school is not currently accessible. As a result, classes are being relocated to DA Morrison MS to start the day and possibly for the remainder of the day," the Toronto District School Board said in a tweet.

According to police, a group of people were gathered in the area of Danforth Avenue East and Patricia Drive around 4:40 a.m. when a "verbal argument turned physical" and a person was stabbed.

Paramedics described the victim as a "young adult woman" and said she has critical injuries. She was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

There is a large police presence at the scene and the investigation continues.