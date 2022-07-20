Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing downtown

A man has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after a stabbing downtown on Tuesday night, Toronto police say.

It happened in the area of Bathurst Street and Dundas Street West. Police were called to the scene at 9:20 p.m.

Officers found the victim after they arrived at the scene..

Toronto paramedics took him to hospital.

Police closed the northbound and southbound lanes of Bathurst Street as officers investigated on Tuesday night.