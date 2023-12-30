Man dead after overnight stabbing in downtown Toronto

A man has died after an overnight stabbing in downtown Toronto, police say.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard W., and Bathurst Street at around 1:55 a.m. on Saturday for report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 50s with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the stabbing, police said. No other details have been released as of yet.

An investigation is ongoing by the homicide team.