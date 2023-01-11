Police looking for man wanted in 'unprovoked' stabbing of stranger in Mississauga

Peel police are looking for man who allegedly stabbed a stranger in an "unprovoked attack" in Mississauga.

The stabbing happened in the area of Hurontario and John streets on Tuesday afternoon, police said a news release.

A man approached the victim from behind and stabbed him. The assailant was last seen heading east on John.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre, where he is in critical but stable condition, police said.

The attacker is described as about five feet, eight inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a green puffy jacket, grey sweat pants and white running shoes.

Investigators urge anyone who comes across the man to keep their distance and call police. He should be considered armed and dangerous.