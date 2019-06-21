Stabbing at Vaughan car dealership sends 2 employees to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital after a stabbing at a Vaughan car dealership Thursday afternoon, York Regional Police say.

Police were called to an industrial area in the Keele Street and Steeles Avenue area just after 4:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Officers arrived to find two employees stabbed along with another person with an unspecified injury. All three were taken to hospital but none suffered serious injuries, police say.

One person, who did not work at the dealership, was arrested at the scene, police say.

"We're still trying to figure out why he went to that car dealership," said Insp. Ian Hill.

Police say the incident was an isolated one and that there is no concern for public safety.