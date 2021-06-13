2 people arrested after stabbing at Ashbridges Bay Park

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed during a Saturday night gathering at Ashbridges Bay Park in the city's east end.

Police were called with reports of a stabbing shortly after 9 p.m., according to David Hopkinson with the Toronto Police Service.

He said officers took one suspect into custody and another suspect was located soon after.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, Hopkinson said.

No charges have been laid yet.