Male arrested in stabbing that sends 1 to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Incident happened near Allan Gardens on Thursday afternoon
Police have arrested one person after a stabbing near Allan Gardens in downtown Toronto on Thursday afternoon.
Officers arrived just after 4 p.m. to find two people injured after an incident at a residence near George and Gerrard streets.
One male was found inside the home with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The second male, who police believe to be the suspect, was found in a nearby business. He was assessed by paramedics on the scene, and has now been taken into custody.
