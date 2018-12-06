Skip to Main Content
Male arrested in stabbing that sends 1 to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Police have arrested one person after a stabbing near Allan Gardens in downtown Toronto on Thursday afternoon.

Police say two people have been injured in a stabbing near Allan Gardens on Thursday afternoon. (Paul St. Onge/CBC)

Officers arrived just after 4 p.m. to find two people injured after an incident at a residence near George and Gerrard streets.

One male was found inside the home with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The second male, who police believe to be the suspect, was found in a nearby business. He was assessed by paramedics on the scene, and has now been taken into custody.

