Toronto celebrates all things Irish at annual St. Patrick's Day parade
Thousands take part in downtown event, marching, dancing and making music
There was a swirl of green, lots of music and plenty of good cheer as thousands of people celebrated all things Irish on Sunday as part of Toronto's annual St. Patrick's Day parade.
The parade drew an estimated 6,000 people to downtown streets.
Participants marched, carried banners, danced, waved flags, and played musical instruments under grey skies. The forecast had called for a chance of rain, but the rain stopped — although it was cold and blustery at times.
More than 120 groups, including marching bands and floats, reportedly took part. There were green hats, green t-shirts, green coats, green vests, green toques and green capes.
The parade started at Bloor Street West and St. George Street, went south along Yonge Street, then wound its way along Queen Street West to Nathan Phillips Square.
St Patrick's Parade Toronto, organizers of the event, said in a Facebook post that the event was held a full week before the official St. Patrick's Day — on March 17 — because Sunday was the best day for the parade.
Several factors, including city resources, availability of volunteers, access to space for assembling floats and signs, and various obligations of participating groups, had to be considered when organizers selected a date, the group said.
And no St. Patrick's Day Parade, it must be said, is complete without a leprechaun.
