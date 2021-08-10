Sentencing hearing set for teen found guilty of sex assault at St. Michael's school

A teen found guilty of sexually assaulting another student at an all-boys school in Toronto is set to have a sentencing hearing today.

A judge found the teen guilty of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and assault after a boy was sodomized with a broom handle in a locker room at St. Michael's College School after a football game.

The teen's lawyer argued his client feared he'd become the victim of a sexual assault if he didn't hold his friend's arm down on Nov. 7, 2018.

The incident was captured on cellphone video and shared widely on social media before police launched an investigation, which sparked a national discussion on hazing in youth sports.

The judge didn't buy the accused teen's argument and said he could have chosen not to participate.

None of the minors involved can be named due to provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.